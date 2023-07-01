Report: Damian Lillard requests trade from Portland, Heat among interested teams

MIAMI – NBA superstar Damian Lillard may soon be on the move.
Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting Lillard has requested a trade away from the Portland Trail Blazers.
Breaking: Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has requested a trade out of Portland, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets are among leading suitors for one of the NBA’s 75 Greatest Players ever. pic.twitter.com/nw8OIepAHz— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2023
Lillard has played his entire 11-year deal in Portland.
The 7-time All-Star averaged a career-high 32.2 points last season, adding 4.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 0.9 steals per game.
Per Charania’s report, the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets are among the teams most interested in acquiring Lillard.
He is under contract through the 2025-26 season after signing a two-year extension before last season worth $122 million.