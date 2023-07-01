Report: Damian Lillard requests trade from Portland, Heat among interested teams

PORTLAND, OREGON - JUNE 03: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts after his three point basket in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets during Round 1, Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center on June 03, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

MIAMI – NBA superstar Damian Lillard may soon be on the move.

Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting Lillard has requested a trade away from the Portland Trail Blazers.

Breaking: Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has requested a trade out of Portland, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets are among leading suitors for one of the NBA’s 75 Greatest Players ever. pic.twitter.com/nw8OIepAHz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2023

Lillard has played his entire 11-year deal in Portland.

The 7-time All-Star averaged a career-high 32.2 points last season, adding 4.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 0.9 steals per game.

Per Charania’s report, the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets are among the teams most interested in acquiring Lillard.

He is under contract through the 2025-26 season after signing a two-year extension before last season worth $122 million.