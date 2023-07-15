Inter Miami set to unveil Lionel Messi at DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - SEPTEMBER 09: Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a match between Argentina and Bolivia as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on September 09, 2021 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Juan I. Roncoroni - Pool/Getty Images)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Tickets for Sunday night’s Lionel Messi “The Unveil” at Inter Miami’s DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale are now on sale online.

After season ticket holders claimed their free tickets, a limited number of seats are now available to the general public.

The club coined the event “La PresentaSíon” and has tickets priced starting at $118 as of Saturday afternoon.

Due to South Florida’s unpredictable weather during hurricane season, the team has also warned fans that the event will go on through rain or shine.

“We encourage you to come prepared for any weather conditions, such as wearing appropriate attire, to enhance your comfort. We believe that nothing should dampen the spirit of this exciting event, and we look forward to seeing you there, rain or shine!” the club announced on Twitter.

Ahead of Messi’s unveiling, Inter Miami has promised “an exciting night of entertainment, on-the-pitch speeches and more.”

Starstruck fans have been reporting Messi sightings in South Florida. The latest was in a parking lot on Friday. Others ran into him at a supermarket and at an Italian restaurant.

To get a ticket to the event, visit the ticket page by clicking here. Festivities start at 6 p.m. ET. If you miss it in person, it’ll also be shown live on MLS Season Pass in its entirety.