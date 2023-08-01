Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa discusses how he plans to stay on the field this season

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) stretches during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is doing everything he can to stay on the field this season.

Tagovailoa talked to the media on Tuesday.

The quarterback said he’s been able to bulk up this offseason.

Tagovailoa said, “Just heavier weights. Lot more reps with the heavier weights, things like that. Everything I did this offseason entailed what would keep me on the field for the entirety of the season. We understand that freaky things can happen, it’s football, it’s a physical sport... I did the best that I could to get myself ready and prepped for this season in terms of how injuries go.”

The quarterback said he did not do a back flip, but he used martial arts techniques after being hit.

Tagovailoa said, “It’s not something that’s muscle memory yet for me and I don’t think that’ll be something that’ll become muscle memory unless I do it for a year or two years... It’s in the back of your mind when you do end up doing it.”

Tagovailoa is using a different helmet this year.

He said, “Definitely took into consideration the helmets, it was a percentage better than the one I was using... I’m going to play that percentage.”

Tagovailoa said the injuries that he suffered last season were a result of his head hitting the ground.

In terms of playing the preseason, Tagovailoa said he would differ to head coach Mike McDaniel.