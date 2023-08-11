Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade to be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday

Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat smiles during warm up prior to an NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on November 25, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

MIAMI – A new class of basketball legends is set to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The two-day event will be headlined by the enshrinement of modern NBA icons Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Pau Gasol, Gregg Popovich, WNBA legend Becky Hammon and Miami’s own Dwyane Wade.

In total, 11 players and coaches will receive the honor, as well as the 1976 Women’s Olympic Basketball Team.

Wade, a three-time champion with the Miami Heat, also made 13 All-Star appearances, was named All-NBA eight times, All-Defensive team three times, led the gold medal-winning Team USA in scoring at the 2008 Olympics and became the Heat’s all-time leader in points (21,556), assists (5,310), steals (1,492) and games played (948) during his 16-year career.

Heat President Pat Riley reflected on Wade’s remarkable career during a conference call with reporters on Tuesday.

“The Hall of Fame is sacred ground. Everything he did in his career has gotten him here. He’s a 3-time champion, he’s respected, he’s going on to do even better things than he did in the NBA on the court,” said Riley.

“It’ll be an honor to be there, and for him to be a Miami Heat lifer— to be inducted and have the Hall of Fame on his jersey up in the rafters is going to be an honor,” he added.

Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra had this to say about his former player:

“He’s a three-time champion, one of the greatest two guards of all time.”

His good friend and former teammate, LeBron James, praised him for his work off the court.

“I know you going in, into the Hall as a basketball player, but more importantly, bro, what you have done as a man, as a father, as a businessman, goes beyond the hall,” James said.

When is the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony 2023?

Date: August 12

Location: Springfield, Massachusetts

Time: 8 p.m. ET.

How can I watch?

Saturday’s enshrinement ceremony will air on NBA TV. Viewers can also stream the event on Sling TV.

Here’s the full list of the 2023 Hall of Fame class, along with the legends who will be presenting on the night.

Dirk Nowitzki , presented by Jason Kidd, Steve Nash

Dwyane Wade , presented by Allen Iverson

Pau Gasol , presented by Toni Kukoč

Tony Parker , presented by Manu Ginobili, Tim Duncan

Gregg Popovich , presented by David Robinson, Manu Ginobili, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker

Becky Hammon , presented by Sheryl Swoopes, Teresa Weatherspoon

Jim Valvano , presented by John Calipari

Gene Bess , presented by Chris Bosh, John Calipari, Roy Williams

David Hixon , presented by Jim Calhoun, John Calipari

Gene Keady , presented by Jerry Colangelo, Tom Izzo

Gary Blair , presented by Teresa Weatherspoon, Van Chancellor,

1976 Women’s Olympic Basketball Team, presented by Ann Meyers (Class of 1993), Nancy Lieberman

And be sure to watch Local 10 News at 7 p.m. Sunday for the Local 10 special, “Celebrating Legends.”