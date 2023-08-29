Inter Miami says construction underway on Miami Freedom Park, opening expected in 2025

Miami Freedom Park and Soccer Village coming to Miami, but county officials argue it will obstruct both ground and air traffic

MIAMI – Inter Miami is one step closer to fulfilling a promise to bring soccer to the 305.

The team said on Monday that construction is underway for Miami Freedom Park and that is started earlier this month.

The 25-thousand seat, soccer-specific stadium is set to open in 2025.

According to the team, the official groundbreaking ceremony will happen later this year.

Owner Jorge Mas said, “With Inter Miami my family set out to build something truly transformational. In just four years we have changed the perception worldwide of American soccer. As we commence construction of Miami Freedom Park that same vision guides us.”

Mas added, “In creating a multi-faceted space we will set a new standard of what sports complexes can be. We look forward to delivering a food and entertainment destination for families to enjoy year-round. I can’t wait to welcome our fans to our state-of-the-art stadium and hear the chants as Messi and your Inter Miami players take the pitch for the first time in 2025.”

Currently, Inter Miami plays at Drive Pink Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

It also hosts the team’s academy.

Inter Miami has been on fire on the field.

They have not lost a match since Lionel Messi joined the team in July.