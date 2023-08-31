Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill avoids suspension, fine following incident at Haulover Marina

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) yells as he is introduced to the fans before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The NFL announced Thursday that no action will be taken against Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill following a dispute with another man at Haulover Marina over two months ago, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Attorneys for Hill and the employee of the Kelly Fishing Fleet at the marina released a statement saying that the two parties had “resolved their differences” following the incident on June 18.

No charges were filed in the case, but even without charges, the two sides settled their dispute.

Local 10 News obtained surveillance video from South Florida radio host Andy Slater on July 26 that showed Hill appearing to slap a man in the back of his head at the marina.

At the team’s second official day of training camp on June 26, Hill called the incident “a boneheaded mistake” and said he would fully cooperate with the NFL during its investigation.

Eight years ago, Hill pleaded guilty to punching and choking his pregnant girlfriend.

The NFL decided not to factor in that incident following their investigation at Haulover Marina.

Hill and the Dolphins will now prepare to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 9 in Week 1 of the regular season.