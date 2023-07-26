‘Boneheaded mistake’: Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill addresses alleged marina assault

Miami Dolphins wide receiver addresses media for the first time following the alleged assault of a man at Haulover Marina in June.

MIAMI GARDENS,Fla. – Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill addressed the media for the first time Wednesday following his alleged assault of a man at Haulover Marina last month.

Hill recently reached a settlement with the man that he allegedly hit at the marina on June 18.

On Wednesday, at the team’s second official day of training camp, Hill called the incident “a boneheaded mistake” and is fully cooperating with the NFL during their investigation.

“This issue has been resolved and I’m currently cooperating with the NFL and giving them all the details on what happened that day.” Hill told reporters at training camp.

When asked if he was concerned about the situation, Hill responded, “Nah man. When I’m out here to come out and play ball, I get a chance to get away from all that. That’s the great thing about football, God has blessed me to do that, and I just can’t make boneheaded mistakes like that.”

Attorneys for Hill and the employee of the Kelly Fishing Fleet at the marina released a statement Monday saying that the two parties had, “resolved their differences.”

No charges were filed in the case, but even without charges, and with the two sides settling their dispute, the NFL is conducting its own investigation and can bring its own discipline depending on their findings.

Eight years ago, Hill pleaded guilty to punching and choking his pregnant girlfriend.

The NFL could potentially factor in that incident when deciding discipline for the latest incident.