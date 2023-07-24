Tyreek Hill resolves differences with man following incident at Haulover marina

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JUNE 08: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins stretches prior to practice at Baptist Health Training Complex on June 08, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – We can close the book on one chapter of the dispute between Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and a man at Haulover marina last month.

Now we wait to see what the NFL may decide.

Hill reached a settlement with the man that he allegedly hit at the marina on June 18.

Attorneys for Hill and the employee of the Kelly Fishing Fleet at the marina released a statement Monday saying that the two parties had, “resolved their differences.”

No charges were filed in the case, but even without charges, and with the two sides settling their dispute, the NFL is conducting its own investigation and can bring their own discipline depending on their findings.

Eight years ago Hill pleaded guilty to punching and choking his pregnant girlfriend.

The NFL could potentially factor in that incident when deciding discipline for this current incident.