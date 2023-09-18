Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is in the concussion protocol

(Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) tackles Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Once again, the Miami Dolphins are dealing with issues regarding the concussion protocol.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has been placed in the concussion protocol.

He went down during the fourth quarter of Miami’s 24-17 win over the New England Patriots.

Waddle took a hard hit after a catch.

The Dolphins passing attack of Waddle and Tyreek Hill has been one of the most explosive in the NFL.

The Dolphins have started the season 2-0 and play their home opener on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

The Dolphins had issues several times last season with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa going into the concussion protocol.

The quarterback spent the offseason learning to protect himself better by taking martial arts.