Tyreek Hill: People will be ‘shocked’ over WR production despite possible Waddle absence

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are dealing with issues regarding the concussion protocol, but it’s not stopping wide receiver Tyreek Hill from believing in his fellow teammates.

“I feel like all the moments that we had in training camp and OTA’s— this is what it’s for,” Hill said after practice Thursday. “We’ve had opportunities to go up against X, (Xavien Howard) and Jalen (Ramsey). I feel like those guys are gonna be ready and people will be shocked when they show out.”

Jaylen Waddle went down during the fourth quarter of Miami’s 24-17 win over the New England Patriots after he was the intended receiver on a pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter.

The pass fell incomplete but Waddle was on the receiving end of a helmet-to-helmet hit from Patriots linebacker Marte Mapu, who was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Dolphins passing attack of Waddle and Hill has been one of the most explosive in the NFL, but now the team will look to fill Waddle’s possible absence with wide receivers Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft, Erik Ezukanma and more.

The team is also expected to give running back Devon Achane more playing time after the rookie was inactive for the team’s first two games because of a shoulder injury he suffered in Miami’s preseason game against the Houston Texans.

The Dolphins have started the season 2-0 and play their home opener on Sunday against the Denver Broncos at 1 p.m.