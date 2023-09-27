Reports: Damian Lillard traded to Milwaukee as part of 3-team deal

(Craig Mitchelldyer, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up against the New York Knicks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Damian Lillard asked his team for a trade Saturday, July 1, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)

MIAMI – So much for Damian Lillard to the Miami Heat.

According to multiple reports, the All-Star guard is on his way to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a 3-team trade.

In the deal, the Bucks gets Lillard.

The Phoenix Suns get Jusuf Nurkic.

The Portland Trailblazers get Deandre Ayton.

Lillard had previously asked out of the Portland after they drafted his replacement, Scoot Henderson.

Lillard had specifically asked for a trade to the Miami Heat.

And while Lillard is staying in the Eastern Conference, he will not be playing with Miami this upcoming season.