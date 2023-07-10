86º

Portland GM on potential Lillard deal: ‘If it takes months, it takes months’

David Lang, Sports Executive Producer

MIAMI – Dame time, could take time.

Portland General Manager Joe Cronin discussed a potential trade of Damian Lillard on Monday.

The All-Star has requested a trade, specifically to the Miami Heat.

Cronin said, “if it takes months, it takes months.”

The Trail Blazers want to do right by Lillard, but they also want to what’s in the best interest of the team.

Reports are, the Heat would have to deal Tyler Herro, draft picks, and combination of young talent.

The Trail Blazers are reportedly not high on Herro because they have many guards with similar skill sets.

That would force the Heat to bring in a third or a fourth team to facilitate a move.

Miami won the Eastern Conference last season and Jimmy Butler has made it clear he would love to play with Lillard.

