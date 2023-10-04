Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa says he’s become a more vocal leader

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa winds up to pass during the first half an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season.

The Fins are preparing to host the New York Giants on Sunday.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continues to lead the Dolphins.

On Wednesday, Tagovailoa was asked about his leadership style.

The quarterback said, “Yeah, I definitely have become more vocal. I think when I came into the league during Covid, it was a little hard for me to find myself leading the way I wanted to lead because of the hierarchy with how I was told I should have led. It just wasn’t the way I felt comfortable with and so I didn’t lead in that sense.”

Tagovailoa’s first head coach was Brian Flores.

After the Dolphins brought in Mike McDaniel, Tua’s leadership has seemed to increase.

Tagovailoa added, “Having Mike and the new coaching staff come in has definitely helped allow me be myself. And with me being able to be myself, that’s just how I became to be more vocal, feeling comfortable talking to guys certain ways and it’s also how you approach guys in this league. Some people respond better when you yell at them. Some respond better if you just pull them to the side and have a man-to-man conversation. And there’s just different ways that you go about that and I would say that’s sort of my leadership.”

Tagovailoa was asked how the team is responding to the first adversity they’ve faced this year, the loss at Buffalo.

The quarterback said, “I think guys are approaching it the same way this week. I don’t think anyone’s pushing any harder to do more or to do anything out of the ordinary. Guys are coming into work and they’re working and working on their craft.”

The Dolphins are more than a touchdown favorite over the 1-3 Giants.