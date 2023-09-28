Tua Tagovailoa named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

(Rebecca Blackwell, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Was there any other choice?

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month on Thursday.

Tagovailoa led the Dolphins to a 3-0 start, including a 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos.

He’s the first Dolphins player to win the honor in 30 years, when Scott Mitchell was recognized in October 1993.

Tagovailoa finished September completing 72-104 passes (71.3%), 1,024 yards, 8 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 121.9.

He leads the league in passer rating (121.9) and yards per attempt (10.1).

The Dolphins have a 3-0 start in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1996.

Miami takes their perfect record on the road this upcoming Sunday to face the Buffalo Bills.