Tua Tagovailoa says Dolphins fans ready for a championship

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws against the Los Angeles Charger during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are getting ready for their home opener against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The Dolphins are off to a 2-0 start.

Many fans around South Florida are fired up about the possibility that this year’s Dolphins team could be a threat in the AFC.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not shy away from the expectations on Wednesday.

Tagovailoa said, “The city of Miami has been waiting and they’re ready for a championship. You look at the Heat, you look at the Panthers, the Florida Panthers, all those guys were able to make it to the final dance. We’re kinda trying to follow the lead of those guys.”

At practice, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is behind held out because he remains in the concussion protocol.

Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, who missed Sunday’s win at New England, was back at practice.