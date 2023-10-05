Giants defensive coordinator says Dolphins offense causing him sleepless nights

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Wink hasn’t been able to sleep a wink.

New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said that facing the Miami Dolphins offense is causing him sleepless nights.

Martindale said his wife asked him if he’s getting any sleep.

Martindale said, “Yeah. I’m sleeping like a baby. Every two hours I wake up, cry, and then go to the bathroom and try to get more sleep. It’s unbelievable. That’s where this league is heading.”

Martindale went on to say that the Dolphins offense is faster than the St. Louis Rams greatest show on turf.

The Giants coordinator went on to add praise to both Tua Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel.

Martindale said, “This quarterback is playing at a high level. I have a lot of respect for this kid. He knows where to go with the football. He’s accurate. Gets rid of it quick. I can’t say enough about Mike because of the situations he puts him in where he can get rid of the ball quick and he has the receivers in the right route concepts.”

The Giants are 1-3 on the season.

The Dolphins are 3-1 and host New York on Sunday.