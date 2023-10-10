Dolphins place RB De’Von Achane on injured reserve with knee injury

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) hands the ball to running back De'Von Achane (28) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins will be without their elusive running back De’Von Achane for at least a month.

Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel said the team has placed Achane on injured reserve following a knee injury he sustained in last Sunday’s win against the New York Giants.

Achane will now miss the Dolphins’ next four games against Carolina, at Philadelphia, New England, and at Kansas City, but McDaniel said he still wants to be around the team during his recovery.

Mike McDaniel dodges a number of questions about whether Achane will need surgery. Says Achane’s number-1 concern was wanting to make sure he could attend games while on IR — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) October 11, 2023

The Dolphins will have a bye in Week 10 and Achane will be eligible to play in Week 11 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

The rookie has been spectacular for the Dolphins through the first few games of his career.

Achane rushed for 151 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown against the Giants.

Achane ranks second in the NFL with 460 rushing yards and first in the league with 12.1 yards per carry.

Raheem Mostert will be in line for more work with Achane out of action. The Dolphins are also expected to activate Jeff Wilson from injured reserve this week after McDaniel confirmed his return to practice on Wednesday.

McDaniel says Jeff Wilson will practice today — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) October 11, 2023

Running backs Salvon Ahmed and Chris Brooks could also receive more playing time in the absence of Achane.

The Dolphins host the winless Carolina Panthers on Sunday.