Dolphins rookie RB De’Von Achane named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

(Rebecca Blackwell, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) lifts running back De'Von Achane (28) after Achane scored a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Broncos 70-20. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Not bad for his first time receiving significant playing time in the NFL.

Dolphins rookie running back De’Von Achane was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.

He becomes the first Dolphins running back to receive the honor since Jay Ajayi in 2016.

Achane set the Dolphins rookie running back record with 203 yards on 18 carries.

It was the most yards by an NFL player in his first or second career game since the ALF-NFL Merger in 1970.

Achane also scored four touchdowns --- two receiving and two rushing.

Running back mate Raheem Mostert also scored four touchdowns.

It was pretty clear a Dolphins player was bound to win this award, after the team scored 70 points against the Broncos on Sunday.

The 3-0 Dolphins play at the Buffalo Bills this Sunday.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said, “If you need to be motivated for a game like this check your pulse or perhaps consider a career adjustment.”