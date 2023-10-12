Tyreek Hill will comply with league’s uniform policy over socks

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Tyreek Hill will be wearing socks on Sunday.

Hill’s footwear became a topic of conversation after the league fined him for repeatedly not wearing socks.

Hill said, “At this point, I don’t want to further talk on it. I feel my job as an employee of the NFL is to comply. So that’s what I’m going to do... I’m going to give in. Usually I bite the bullet and try to fight back. But once, they start digging into your pocket a little bit, there’s nothing you can do.”

Hill added, “It gives me an advantage they said. Me not having any socks. So I don’t know.”

The Dolphins have a 4-1 record on the season and Carolina is 0-5.

The two teams will meet at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday at 1 p.m.