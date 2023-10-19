Astros rough up Rangers' Scherzer again, scoring 5 in 4 innings of ALCS Game 3

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer walks through the dugout after throwing against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning in Game 3 of the baseball American League Championship Series Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

ARLINGTON, Texas – Max Scherzer was roughed up again by the Houston Astros, this time in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series.

The right-hander's first start for the Texas Rangers in more than a month ended after four innings and with the Astros leading 5-0 on Wednesday night.

Scherzer gave up three runs in the second on a wild pitch and Martín Maldonado’s two-run single, then allowed Jose Altuve's leadoff homer in the third.

Houston took a 5-0 lead on Mauricio Dubón's RBI single in the fourth, when Scherzer struck out Jeremy Peña and Maldonado with a man on.

Scherzer was dealing with forearm tightness six weeks ago when he allowed seven runs — all on three homers — over three innings in the Astros’ 12-3 win. He exited after 5 1/3 scoreless innings six days later, on Sept. 12 at Toronto, before going on the injured list because of the shoulder strain.

Scherzer has had second consecutive rough postseason start, allowing five runs and five hits with a walk, a hit batter and four strikeouts In the Wild Card Series with the New York Mets last season, he gave up seven runs and seven hits, including four homers, over 4 2/3 innings in a 7-1 loss to San Diego. Scherzer was acquired by Texas from a Mets in a deadline deal this summer.

The 39-year-old Scherzer became the second pitcher to start for five teams in the postseason following appearances for Detroit, Washington, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets. He entered with a 7-7 postseason record.

David Wells started for Cincinnati, Baltimore, the Yankees, Boston and San Diego from 1989-2006.



