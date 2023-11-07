Hurricanes freshmen Fletcher, Bain fired up for rivalry against Florida State

Miami running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (22) scores the game-winning touchdown during overtime of an NCAA college football game against Virginia, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes biggest game of the season is on Saturday.

The Canes will head to Tallahassee to play undefeated Florida State in the latest chapter of the rivalry.

The game will be broadcast in South Florida on Local 10.

Running back Mark Fletcher Jr. led Miami’s offense in their loss to N.C. State.

Fletcher had 115 rushing yards and was named ACC Freshman of the Week.

Fletcher said Tuesday, “You know this is what you come to Miami for. To go play in games like this, especially this one. This is a special one. It’s a very big game, on the road. This is what you come to Miami for to beat FSU.”

On the defensive side, Rueben Bain Jr. has shown flashes of how dominant he can be.

Bain said on Tuesday, that the rivalry is a family affair.

Bain said, “Something that was hyped up as a kid. I’ve seen family members playing on both sides. So I was on both sidelines really. Having a chance to play is something that I’ve always been looking forward to.”