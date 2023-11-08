Miami Hurricanes ready to etch their mark in rivalry with Florida State

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis scores a 2-point conversion with 25 seconds left for the win against Miami in an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Florida State defeated Miami 32-28.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Legacy and revenge are on the line for the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday in Tallahassee.

The Canes play their biggest game of the season at No. 4 Florida State.

The rivalry has produced legendary moments and performance that live on for the ages.

More recently, the Hurricanes, who are 6-3 on the season, are looking to avenge last year’s embarrassing loss to FSU.

The Seminoles beat the Hurricanes 45-3 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Offensive lineman Matt Lee transferred to the U from Central Florida.

Lee said Wednesday, “You see the tradition of what UM-FSU is and what that means to Miami fans, to Florida State fans and how far back that kind of hatred, this is a great rivalry. It’s an excellent rivalry. I’ve been saying that since I’m a little kid. It’s continued to grow, develop. It’s awesome.”

Linebacker Kiko Mauigoa echoed the sentiment that he understands just how big this game is.

Mauigoa said, “Of course I know about it. Just by coming here and getting to really study and go into this game, it gets me fired up. I’m excited for this opportunity. It’s a big game, everybody knows about this game and it’s going to be an exciting environment to play at.”

Miami and Florida State meet Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

The game can be seen in South Florida only on Local 10.