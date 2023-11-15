Miami Heat dish out meals to 600 families during 32nd annual Thanksgiving celebration

MIAMI – Miami Heat players did more than dish out baskets on Wednesday. The organization hosted its 32nd annual Heat Thanksgiving Celebration and assisted over 600 underprivileged families.

A Local 10 News crew was there as Miami Heat President Pat Riley, Head Coach Erik Spoelstra, center Bam Adebayo and forward Jimmy Butler were seen talking to guests and providing them with hot meals right before the holidays.

The entire organization, including multiple Heat players and staff members, attended the event.

All residents of the Greater Miami area were invited, but the event was especially meaningful for a select group of approximately 600 underprivileged families.

Each handpicked family received a complete Thanksgiving meal; replete with a turkey, canned goods, side items and beverages.

The reach of this year’s celebration extended well beyond Miami’s Overtown/Wynwood area to help touch those in need in communities such as Little Havana, Little Haiti, Liberty City, Kendall, Homestead and as far north as Lauderdale Lakes.

The Miami Rescue Mission (MRM) is an organization that provides various services to the homeless and those in need throughout Miami-Dade County.

Related media:

Lots of smiles courtesy of the Heat at their 32nd annual Thanksgiving event for South Florida families in need. pic.twitter.com/MyhfBU59Ez — Will Manso (@WillManso) November 15, 2023