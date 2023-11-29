Rueben Bain Jr. named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year

(Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Hurricane Bain has made a name for himself.

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. was named the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year on Wednesday.

Bain was also selected to the All-ACC Third Team on Tuesday.

He’s the first Hurricane to win the award since Greg Rousseau in 2019.

Bain played in all 12 games for the Canes.

He started 10 games.

Bain had 37 tackles --- leading Miami’s defensive line.

Bain ranked second on the team in tackles for loss with 9.5 and tied for the team lead with 7.5 sacks.