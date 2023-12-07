Lionel Messi, Argentina set to play at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium for Copa America match

FILE - Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the trophy after beating Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final soccer match at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Lionel Messi says he is coming to Inter Miami and joining Major League Soccer. After months of speculation, Messi announced his decision Wednesday, June 7, 2023,to join a Miami franchise that has been led by another global soccer icon in David Beckham since its inception but has yet to make any real splashes on the field. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado, File)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium will be the site for the final of next summer’s Copa America and on Thursday, there was even bigger news for South Florida soccer fans.

The defending Copa America champion Argentina national team, led by Inter Miami CF star Lionel Messi, will play its third group stage game at Hard Rock Stadium on June 29.

Hard Rock Stadium officials announced Monday that they would host the tournament final on July 14, but now the Messi faithful could have two chances to see their beloved superstar if Argentina once again reaches the championship game.

The Copa America, which is traditionally held in South America, will be held in the United States from June 20 to July 14.

Hard Rock Stadium will host the last two teams standing at the South American championship on July 14, which will take part in the U.S. for only the second time in its history. CONMEBOL also announced Monday that Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium will host the tournament’s opening match on June 20.

The 2024 Copa América group-stage draw will be taking place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the James L. Knight Center in Miami.

Fourteen U.S. cities will play host to the 16-team tournament next summer, with the July 14 championship being played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The quarterfinals will be held July 4 at NRG Stadium in Houston; July 5 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; July 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The semifinals will be in New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on July 9 and a third-place match will take place at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte the next day. The third-place game will be in Charlotte on July 13, on the eve of the final.

The competition will feature 32 matches to be played by the 16 participating teams (10 from CONMEBOL and 6 from CONCACAF) at 14 stadiums in the United States.

Those teams include Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Paraguay, Uruguay and Venezuela, as well as six teams from the CONCACAF region, which includes North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

The United States, Jamaica, Mexico and Panama have already qualified for the tournament. Two other teams will be confirmed after play-in games between Canada vs. Trinidad and Tobago, and Costa Rica vs. Honduras on March 23, 2024.

