Hurricanes jump up to No. 16 in AP poll

N'Kosi Perry led the Canes offense over FIU

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes moved back into the top 20 on Sunday.

The Canes moved up to No. 16 in the latest AP poll.

Miami beat FIU 31-17 on Saturday.

N'Kosi Perry replaced Malik Rosier at quarterback.

Perry threw for 3 touchdowns in an impressive performance.

Head coach Mark Richt has not committed who will play quarterback for the Canes against North Carolina.

Miami opens conference play when they host UNC on Thursday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

