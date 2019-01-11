Manny Diaz hires Alabama assistant Dan Enos as offensive coordinator

Alabama quarterbacks coach Dan Enos converses with Jalen Hurts during a game against Louisiana at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Sept. 29, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Manny Diaz didn't rush to hire his first offensive coordinator. But it turns out he got his first choice.

Miami's first-year head coach has hired Alabama assistant Dan Enos to be his offensive coordinator.

The school announced the hire in a news release Friday, four days after Alabama lost to Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Enos spent the 2018 season as associate head coach and quarterbacks coach under Nick Saban. He helped lead Alabama to a win over Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl.

"Dan was my primary target for our offensive coordinator position from the outset and I'm thrilled that he's now a Miami Hurricane," Diaz said in a statement. "Dan is one of the most innovative play-callers in college football and he not only has a remarkable track record of coaching quarterbacks, but also developing players for the NFL at numerous positions."

Enos was head coach at Central Michigan from 2010-14, leading the Chippewas to a 26-36 record and two bowl games.

"His experience as a head coach will also provide invaluable insight to our entire program," Diaz said.

A former quarterback at Michigan State, Enos previously served as offensive coordinator at Arkansas for three seasons before joining the Crimson Tide. He has also worked as an assistant at Cincinnati, Michigan State, North Dakota State and Western Michigan, among other schools.

Enos will also serve as quarterbacks coach for the Hurricanes.

"I couldn't be more excited to join a program as rich in tradition as the University of Miami," Enos said. "Coach Diaz has a clear vision for this program as we move forward and it's an honor to help build the Hurricanes in his image. This was an opportunity I felt I couldn't pass up."

Alabama ranked first in the nation in passing efficiency during the 2018 season. Under Enos' tutelage, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 69 percent of his passes, throwing for 3,966 yards, 43 touchdowns and just six interceptions -- setting an all-time Football Bowl Subdivision single-season passer rating mark (199.44).

All eyes now turn toward Alabama backup quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is expected to transfer and has already been linked to Miami through social media.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.