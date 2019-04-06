N'Kosi Perry shines in Hurricanes first scrimmage

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - All eyes were on the quarterbacks at the Hurricanes' first scrimmage, and N'Kosi Perry stood out above the rest.

Perry went 5 for 7 for 126 yards and two touchdowns, while transfer Tate Martell completed just 6 of his 11 passes for one score and Jarren Williams threw for 53 yards.

The scrimmage was not open to media or the public, but stats were provided by the university.

"To me, the thing the offense did well was they responded in the second half," head coach Manny Diaz said. "They scored some touchdowns late, which was good for those guys to see. They'll see this film and they'll realize that if we can get ourselves not to the point where we're beat before the snap -- which is to be expected during parts of the spring, it's all new -- we have a chance to be dangerous."



