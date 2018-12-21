Reports: QB Jarren Williams to stay at Miami

Miami Hurricanes quarterbacks Jarren Williams (15), N'Kosi Perry (5) and Malik Rosier (12) listen during the spring game, April 22, 2018, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI - It looks as if all the talk of Jarren Williams transferring out of Miami was just that: talk.

Williams will stay at the University of Miami, according to The Associated Press and multiple reports. On Wednesday, 247 Sports reported that Williams would transfer from UM.

The freshman quarterback was highly recruited and, if he had left, UM would have only had N'Kosi Perry and Cade Weldon as quarterbacks under scholarship heading into 2019.



