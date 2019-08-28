Florida State monitoring Dorian; season opener vs. Boise State still on for Saturday in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 01: A general view from high in the stadium as the Florida State Seminoles take on the West Virginia Mountaineers during the Konica Minolta Gator Bowl on January 1, 2010 at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium in…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Hurricane season has a way of interfering with the beginning of football season, whether we're talking college or pro.

As Hurricane Dorian continues moving toward the east coast of Florida, preparations are underway, as residents want to be ready for any and all potential situations.

Those preparations include this weekend's upcoming college football slate.

Officials from Florida State University say the Seminoles' season-opening game against Boise State is still on for now, though the school continues to monitor Hurricane Dorian.

FSU released a statement reading: "We continue to be in contact with the Governor's Office, our partners in Jacksonville and Boise State's athletics department. At this time, there is no change in the status of the game."

The Seminoles and Broncos are set to play at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville on Saturday at 7 p.m.

FSU will provide an update Thursday morning.

