Florida State Seminoles fire head coach Willie Taggart

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida State Seminoles have fired head coach Willie Taggart.

Florida State University athletic director David Cobrun announced the move in a press release.

"I spoke to coach Taggart this afternoon to let him know our decision," said Coburn. "I met with the team and coaches immediately after that conversation to let them know of the change."

Longtime assistant coach Odell Haggins will serve as interim head coach.

Haggins previously served as interim coach for the Seminoles for two games in 2017, following the departure of Jimbo Fisher.

Florida State (4-5) lost to rival Miami 27-10 on Saturday.

Taggart's tenue in Tallahassee ends with a 9-12 overall record, including 6-9 inside the ACC. He did not have the opportunity to coach the Seminoles in a bowl game.

