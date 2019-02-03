Seminoles quarterback dismissed over domestic violence charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida State University quarterback Deondre Francois has been kicked off the school's football team over allegations that he physically abused his girlfriend, the university said.

"Last night, I informed Deondre Francois that he is no longer a member of the Florida State football program," FSU head coach Willie Taggart said in a statement released by the university Sunday.

"As we build a new culture and foundation for FSU Football, we have high expectations for all of our student-athletes and we will not shy away from those high standards of conduct. We are moving forward as a program."

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Francois' girlfriend posted a video to Instagram on Saturday night, saying that Francois had abused her.

"I normally don’t put my business on ig, but I am tired of my name being drug through the mud since the beginning, I have been silent. For 2 years I have been in a domestic situation with (Deondre Francois)," the woman wrote in the post.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

