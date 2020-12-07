College classes now planned at Inter Miami’s stadium

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Inter Miami’s stadium will soon be a college classroom.

The MLS club says it is partnering with the Global Institute of Sport on what will become the school’s first campus in North America. It is set to open in June.

Master’s degrees in sports business and management will be offered.

The school is an extension of the England-based University Campus of Football Business.

“This is an exciting, innovative project with GIS that allows us to deepen South Florida’s position as a global leader in sports business and education, and to continue expanding our international network in the process,” Inter Miami CF Managing Owner Jorge Mas said in a statement. “Our facilities were built with flexibility in mind to serve as long-term economic drivers attracting more business, international competitions and tourism to our communities.”

For more information, visit www.GIS.sport/Miami