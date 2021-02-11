South Florida athlete uses creative training to throw herself into Harvard

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – How good is Cara Salsberry?

The Boynton Beach 18-year old threw the discus and the shotput further than any other high school senior in the state.

Then she started hammer-throwing a year ago and beat everybody in that, too.

And she turned down offers to throw at schools like Florida and Princeton to say “yes” to Harvard.

Training for throwing events is hard enough as it is. But Salsberry faced unique challenges because so many tracks were closed during the pandemic and her school didn’t have what she needed.

So she and her family turned the school’s sidewalk into her own throwing circle.

Salsberry says she picked Harvard because of their coaches and her future teammates and also because of their top-notch facilities.

A step up from the sidewalk and a necessity for someone who hopes to compete in the Olympics one day.