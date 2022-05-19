86º

Soccer royalty Barcelona announces faceoff with Inter Miami CF in Fort Lauderdale

Steve Owen , Assistant News Director

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – One of the biggest soccer clubs in the world is coming to South Florida this summer.

FC Barcelona announced on Thursday that it will be facing off against Inter Miami CF at DRV PINK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on July 19.

Tickets for the international friendly match will go on sale for the general public on May 27.

