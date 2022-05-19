Soccer royalty Barcelona announces faceoff with Inter Miami CF in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – One of the biggest soccer clubs in the world is coming to South Florida this summer.

FC Barcelona announced on Thursday that it will be facing off against Inter Miami CF at DRV PINK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on July 19.

Pristine beaches, Art Deco architecture, fantastic warm weather … and a date with #InterMiamiCF 🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/f1xQb0mPRz — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 19, 2022

Tickets for the international friendly match will go on sale for the general public on May 27.