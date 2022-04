Bryce Duke and Leonardo Campana of Inter Miami CF celebrate a goal against Atlanta United during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium on April 24, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Bryce Duke scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for Inter Miami over Atlanta United.

For IMFC, if marked the clubs fourth straight win, and third in a row in MLS play.

Miami improved to 3-4-1 after the victory in front of its home supporters at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Atlanta fell to 3-3-2.