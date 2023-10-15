Tagovailoa, Mostert shine as Dolphins defeat Panthers 42-21

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) is congratulated by wide receiver Braxton Berrios (0) and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and running back Raheem Mostert scored three touchdowns a piece as the team rebounded from a slow start to defeat the Carolina Panthers 35-21 on Sunday.

The Panthers drew first and second blood after the Dolphins went three and out on their first two possessions. Carolina’s drive ended with the first score of the game as running back Chuba Hubbard pounced into the endzone on a 6-yard TD run.

After a second straight Dolphins three and out that ended with a fumbled snap by running back Raheem Mostert, the Panthers responded with a 10-play, 74-yard drive that ended with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Young to Adam Thielen and increased their lead to 14-0 in the first quarter.

Carolina goes right down the field with a strong drive after the Dolphins rare 3 and out. Hubbard running hard. Couple of nice plays to Thielen from Young. 7-0 Panthers. — Will Manso (@WillManso) October 15, 2023

Mostert helped Miami by scoring his 9th touchdown of the season on a quick pass from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, along with a perfectly thrown block thrown by tight end Durham Smythe.

After the Dolphins special teams stopped Carolina on a fake punt attempt in the second quarter, Miami tied up the game 14-14 as Tagovailoa found wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in the back of the endzone on a 4-yard strike.

Tyreek Hill capped off the Dolphins’ third scoring drive with a 41-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa and a perfectly executed backflip with a cellphone in hand (you read that right) for a TD.

Tua is so good that a 13/17, 152 yards and 3 touchdowns first half barely gets a mention. It’s almost expected. — Will Manso (@WillManso) October 15, 2023

Hill currently leads the NFL in receiving yards with 814 yards on the season. He also has the second most in NFL history through the first six games of the season.

Mostert capped off the Dolphins’ fourth scoring drive in the third quarter with a 4-yard rushing touchdown. Tyreek Hill went back to the locker room after appearing to injure his hamstring on a 47-yard reception in the third quarter on the same drive.

Miami’s defense came into Sunday’s game tied with Buffalo for most quarterback hits (40) in the NFL this season and ranked third in sacks with 17. The team finished with 4 sacks giving them 21 on the season.

Dolphins backup quarterback Mike White in relief of Tagovailoa threw a pick 6 to Troy Hill, who returned the pass 61 yards as the Panthers cut the Dolphins lead 35-21.

Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed scored with a 9-yard scamper to the endzone and increased the Dolphins lead 42-21.

The Dolphins (5-1) will have one of their toughest tasks of the season next Sunday as they face the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday Night Football.

Zach Thomas honored

The Miami Dolphins hosted a celebration at halftime of Sunday’s game to recognize legendary linebacker Zach Thomas on his recent induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Thomas was joined on the field by Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, former teammate Channing Crowder, and Jim Porter, the president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, for the ring display.

“We are proud to honor Zach for his accomplishments and excited to celebrate him alongside his family, teammates and Dolphins fans this weekend,” Dolphins vice chairman, president and CEO Tom Garfinkel said in a press release Tuesday. “Zach’s leadership, work ethic and dedication to this franchise and the South Florida community throughout his 12 seasons as a Miami Dolphin exemplify why his legacy is now forever cemented in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It is our pleasure to celebrate Zach as we congratulate him on this incredible feat and recognize him as one of the greatest Dolphins of all time.”

The ring is set in 14-karat gold with a total diamond weight of 1.75 carats. Thomas addressed his “diehard” fans in attendance during the halftime ceremony.

My deepest gratitude goes to God, my familyI thank each and every one of you fans for helping me get to Canton. Your energy fueled me each and every Sunday and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.