Miami Dolphins react to Tyreek Hill’s backflip selfie TD celebration, Mostert’s 3 TD day

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) listens to head coach Mike McDaniel during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are winning games and are apparently having a lot of fun doing it.

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, also known as “Cheetah,” had another record-setting day Sunday while speeding into the record books following a 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers.

He finished with 163 yards and a touchdown in the game and now has the most yards in NFL history (814) through the first six games of the season.

Hill capped off the Dolphins’ third scoring drive in the second quarter with a 41-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa and a perfectly executed backflip with a cellphone in hand for a TD.

During his postgame press conference, Hill gave his thoughts on his unique celebration.

Tyreek Hill talks about his backflip selfie... https://t.co/y7BlP4gaIT pic.twitter.com/X8WGTOO8L1 — WPLG Local 10 Sports (@Local10Sports) October 15, 2023

“It’s just one of those things that kind of happened. I seen the camera and he didn’t want me to take it from him, but I just called my shot,” said Hill. “I just wanted to make sure I didn’t block the phone and the video actually went through.”

McDaniel told reporters after the game that he asked Hill not to use a prop during any future celebrations.

Mike McDaniel says he went to Tyreek about not using a prop. Tyreek said “but it wasn’t my phone.” — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) October 15, 2023

Another career day for Mostert

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert is not playing like your average 31-year-old NFL player.

Mostert rushed the ball 17 times for 115 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s 42-21 win over the Panthers. He added three catches for 17 yards and an additional score.

Mostert led Miami’s backfield with a season-high 20 touches and took command of the opportunity when the game was in question. The former 49er recorded his second 100-yard rushing performance of the season, highlighted by a long gain of 48 yards that was highlighted by a huge hurdle over a Panthers defender that helped him set up his third score of the day.

Mostert now leads the entire NFL with 9 rushing touchdowns and has 11 total touchdowns on the season, the most for a non-quarterback.

McDaniel shared his thoughts with Local 10 News on what Mostert has meant to the team and his record-setting pace through the first six games. Listen here:

History stays in Miami

Following a 20-14 New York Jets win over the Philadelphia Eagles and a Cleveland Browns 19-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers, the 1972 Miami Dolphins remain as the only undefeated team in NFL history, a streak that has now lasted 21 years.