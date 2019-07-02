Miami Central's Coach Cal gets an ESPY

MIAMI - Calvin Johnson had a dream: to bring baseball back to Miami Central Senior High School.

The coach never imagined his dream would get him national recognition.

"Coach Cal" and his Rockets rebuilt the program after it had been eliminated years ago, working hard to upgrade the field and facilities while also honing their skills. They eventually formed a team, played games on their own home field and even won four contests.

For his effort, Johnson was awarded an honorary ESPY award. As you can see in the video above, he was overcome with emotion and excitement.

