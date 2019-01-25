Ready for Baseball? Marlins release key dates for spring training

MIAMI - Baseball season is officially right around the corner!

On Friday, the Miami Marlins announced key dates for spring training. Fans can see their favorite players up close on Feb. 9 when the Marlins host FanFest at Marlins Park from 3 to 7 p.m.

On Feb. 13, pitchers and catchers will run through their first workout at 1 p.m. Position players will arrive for their first workout on Feb.18.

The Marlins will face the Cardinals in their first game at 1:05 p.m. Feb. 23 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

