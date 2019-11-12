Daryl Macon returns to Heat, fills roster spot after Dion Waiters' suspension

MIAMI - Daryl Macon is back with the Heat.
Miami announced Tuesday that Macon has rejoined the team as part of his two-way contract.
Macon, who was signed in September, appeared in the Heat's season opener against Memphis. He also played in four preseason games.
The 23-year-old guard played in a Nov. 10 game for the Heat's G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. He recorded a game-high 27 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and a steal during a 105-98 win against the Salt Lake City Stars.
Macon fills a roster spot vacated by Dion Waiters, who has been suspended 10 games by the Heat for "conduct detrimental to the team."
