Daryl Macon returns to Heat, fills roster spot after Dion Waiters' suspension

Daryl Macon poses during the Miami Heat's media day, Sept. 30, 2019, in Miami.

MIAMI - Daryl Macon is back with the Heat.

Miami announced Tuesday that Macon has rejoined the team as part of his two-way contract.

Macon, who was signed in September, appeared in the Heat's season opener against Memphis. He also played in four preseason games.

The 23-year-old guard played in a Nov. 10 game for the Heat's G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. He recorded a game-high 27 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and a steal during a 105-98 win against the Salt Lake City Stars.

Macon fills a roster spot vacated by Dion Waiters, who has been suspended 10 games by the Heat for "conduct detrimental to the team."

