Done Deal! Butler heading to Miami

Getty Images

MIAMI - Miami Heat fans can breathe easy: Jimmy Butler is on his way to Miami. For real this time.

After an initial three-team trade fell apart, the Heat completed a four-team deal which will bring Butler to Miami.

Final details are still coming in and full construction of the deal is still unknown, but Miami will send Josh Richardson to Philadelphia and Hassan Whiteside to Portland and a future first-round pick to the LA Clippers.

Miami will receive Butler and Portland big man Meyers Leonard.



