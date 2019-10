MIAMI - Where can you watch the new Jimmy Butler-led Miami Heat and help fight cancer at the same time?

The Miami Heat's Red, White & Pink game at the American Airlines Arena.

Fans can get their first look at the new Heat at 4 p.m. Sunday. Proceeds benefit cancer care and research and Miami Cancer Institute.

Tickets are just $1.

