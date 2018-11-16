Hassan Whiteside says he learned lesson from stolen rifle

Hassan Whiteside #21 of the Miami Heat motions for the fans to get louder during the final moments of the game against Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on November 14, 2018. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

MIAMI - Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside released a statement on Thursday about the new rifle that was stolen from his unlocked car in July.

The car was parked outside of the Johnson Firearms in Miami's Little Haiti and later at the University of Miami's Coral Gables campus

"I have a license for the gun that was stolen from me over the summer," the statement said. "I should have secured it better and I’m glad it was recovered. It won’t happen again. It is now locked in a safe and I only use it at the gun range."

Miami detectives found Whiteside's stolen weapon and ammunition in a stolen car.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.