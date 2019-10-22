Heat prepared for opening night to arrive

MIAMI - The Miami Heat are ready for the games to count.

The Heat held one final practice before the start of the regular season on Wednesday.

Miami looked relaxed and like the players were having fun.

Justise Winslow and Derrick Jones Jr. were having a shooting contest after practice.

Both are lefties.

Jimmy Butler joined the fun and shot left-handed.

Erik Spoelstra was guarded as usual when it came time to reveal his starting lineup.

However, Spoelstra revealed that he has an idea of the rotation and will adjust according to what the team needs.

Miami hosts Memphis at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.