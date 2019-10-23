Heat ready to start season against Memphis

MIAMI - The wait is over for the Miami Heat.

Wednesday night Miami will tip off the season at home against Memphis.

The Heat will be without Dion Waiters who is suspended for conduct detrimental to the team.

James Johnson is working his way back from conditioning issues that kept him from the start of training camp.

Coach Erik Spoelstra said that Johnson's status has not changed.

Spoelstra talked about the starting rotation, "I've said this so many different times and people in basketball get it, and understand it, it doesn't really matter. It's one of the most overrated things in basketball at all levels: who starts."

Spoelstra said he's never had a rotation that's set game one and doesn't change.

This will be the first season since Dwyane Wade retired and the Heat acquired All-Star Jimmy Butler.

Spoelstra called it a "turning of the page... even though there are some carry-overs."

Center Bam Adebayo said he was excited because the Heat are actually starting a season at home, they usually open on the road.

Adebayo said, "We finally get a home opener. We're really excited about it. We're ready. We kind of wanted to fast-forward through the shootaround. I feel like the whole staff wanted to do that. Ready to get out there and start the season."

