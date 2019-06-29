Heat to get first meeting with free agent Jimmy Butler, report says

Associated Press

MIAMI - Let the NBA's Free Agent Frenzy begin!

The Miami Heat will get the first meeting with four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler when the NBAs free agency period tips off at 6 p.m. Sunday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Along with his all-star accolades, Butler is also a two-time All-NBA third-team performer.

Miami was reportedly close to a deal which would have brought Butler to the Heat from Minnesota via a trade back in 2018, but that deal fell apart. Butler was ultimately dealt to Philadelphia.

The Heat are well over the salary cap, but could execute a sign-and-trade deal with Philadelphia's help. There's also an outside chance they could free up some money by trading away some current players, but that would require a lot more dealing.

Sources: Jimmy Butler expected to meet the Miami Heat in South Fla. Sunday. Butler/Rockets meeting likely early week in LA. Sixers haven’t ruled out working with Butler on sign-and-trades, which Miami and Houston need to acquire the All-Star guard. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2019

