Heat's Richardson out for regular season per report

Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving, right, looks to pass around Miami Heat's Josh Richardson during the second half of an NBA basketball game.

MIAMI - The Heat's road to making the playoffs just got a lot tougher.

Josh Richardson will likely miss the rest of the regular season.

Richardson suffered a groin injury in Wednesday's loss to Boston and, while ESPN reports that an MRI showed no structural damage, Richardson could miss the next two weeks.

Miami’s regular season ends next Wednesday in Brooklyn.

Richardson is the team's leading scorer at 16.6 points per game and also leads the team in steals.

He had just returned to game action after missing time with a heel injury. Miami currently sits half-a-game behind the Nets and Magic for the final two playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.



