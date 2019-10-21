James Johnson accepts responsibility for his conditioning issues

MIAMI - James Johnson is taking accountability for the slow start to his preseason.

Johnson was unable to join the Heat for the start of training camp because he failed to reach the team's conditioning goals.

Johnson addressed the issue on Monday.

"It's been tough for me, but it's a position I put myself in and it's a position I'm going to get myself out like always," he said.

Johnson said it will be up to Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and team President Pat Riley when he's able to return to action.

"It's just an eye-opener and you can never get comfortable in this league and I knew that," Johnson said.d

Johnson said he's also spoken with Dion Waiters, who has been suspended for the opener.

Miami starts the season on Wednesday against Memphis.

