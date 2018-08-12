Miami Heat recruit new dancers to fan favorite Golden Oldies

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - The music was pumping and the choreography and smiles were on point.

This week was one many people in South Florida have been waiting for and believe it or not they've been waiting to be able to say they're 60 for quite some time. Why? The Miami Heat held the team's annual Golden Oldies auditions at the Southwest Focal Point Senior Center in Pembroke Pines.

It's when the team looks for the hippest and coolest seniors who can also "bust a move" to be part of their senior citizen dance team. These ladies may have some years on the Heat dancers -- but they're neck and neck when it comes to popularity.

Every time the Golden Oldies are in the arena, it’s usually a big deal and a big game.

"Hopefully it's going to be a good turnout and the crowd is going to go nuts for them like they always do. We're just really excited to get going," Golden Oldies manager Shara Kiddy said.

